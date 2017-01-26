ST JOHN’S, Antigua, and CMC – Leeward Islands Hurricanes defeated Kent Spitfires by seven wickets, in the day/night fourth game of the Regional Super50 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Summarized Scores:

KENT 228 for nine off 50 overs (Calum Haggett 45, Adam Rouse 35, Sean Dickson 22; Gavin Tonge 4-39, Rahkeem Cornwall 2-35)

HURRICANES 232 for three off 43.3 overs (Nkrumah Bonner 78 not out, Chesney Hughes 38, Jahmar Hamilton 36 not out, Montcin Hodge 34, Kieran Powell 31; Adam Riley 2-41)