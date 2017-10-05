The young man who was being questioned by police following what has been described as the suspicious death of his girlfriend has been released from custody.

Antigua News Room (ANR) understands that the young man was released Wednesday afternoon. He was taken into custody after the body of Alana Lloyd was discovered on her bedroom floor with an electrical cord tied around her neck.

Her mother, a primary school teacher, made the grim discovery about 3:30 pm on Tuesday after returning home from school.Read More…https://antiguanewsroom.com/news/featured/boyfriend-of-teen-in-suspicious-hanging-released-from-police-custody/