Bravo sidelined unless tweet goes—Cameron

Speaking in a candid interview with Massy Insurances Line and Length Network, Cameron said the tweet – labelling him ‘a big idiot’ – was the kind of behaviour CWI was not prepared to accept, noting that Bravo needed to face up to this reality.

“Let me make it very clear: what Darren Bravo has to do first and foremost is take down the tweet. Every day that tweet stays up, it is an infraction,” Cameron reiterated…Read More…http://www.guardian.co.tt/sports/2017-06-17/bravo-sidelined-unless-tweet-goes%E2%80%94cameron