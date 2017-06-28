Breaking News: Car on fire in Newcastle

The Fire and Rescue Service in Newcastle has confirmed that there was a car fire earlier today (Wednesday, June 28, 2017) as depicted in a video currently being circulated on social media.

The fire is said to be the result of a collision between two vehicles, one of which was a white bus which is believed to be owned by a local pharmacist and musician.

It is currently unclear as to what caused the accident or who is the owner of the second vehicle. This media house was also informed that no fatalities occurred as a result of the collision or the ensuing fire.