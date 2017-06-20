Breaking news: Man shot inside St. Kitts’ J.N.F Hospital dies of injuries

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, JUNE 20TH 2017 – The victim of a shooting at St. Kitts’ J. N. France General Hospital was hit in the head and has succumbed to his injuries according to a reliable source.
Persons at the laboratory ducked for cover after a lone gunman opened fire on a person.
According to reports, a person known as “Bushman” was at the hospital waiting on a friend who was at the laboratory.
“Another fellow came through the hospital looking for him. Bushman ran in the direction of the lab and was followed by the gunman who fired bullets at him,” the person said.
The man received up to 8 bullets to his body.