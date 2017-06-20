Breaking news: Man shot inside St. Kitts’ J.N.F Hospital dies of injuries

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, JUNE 20TH 2017 – The victim of a shooting at St. Kitts’ J. N. France General Hospital was hit in the head and has succumbed to his injuries according to a reliable source.

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, JUNE 20TH 2017 – The victim of a shooting at St. Kitts’ J. N. France General Hospital was hit in the head and has succumbed to his injuries according to a reliable source.

According to reports, a person known as “Bushman” was at the hospital waiting on a friend who was at the laboratory.

According to reports, a person known as “Bushman” was at the hospital waiting on a friend who was at the laboratory.