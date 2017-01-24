The 11 Supreme Court justices (pictured with Lord Toulson - top row, far left - who is now retired) all presided over the government's appeal

The Supreme Court is due to rule on whether Parliament or ministers have the power to begin the Brexit process.

The landmark judgement, to be announced at 09:30 GMT, will decide how the EU’s Article 50 exit clause is triggered.

The government argues that ministers have the power – but opponents say they need Parliament’s approval to start the two years of negotiations.

If ministers lose the appeal, they will have to ask Parliament to vote on legislation that triggers Article 50.Read More…http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-38720320