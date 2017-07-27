Brexit: UK-EU freedom of movement ‘to end in March 2019’

A new immigration system will be in place by March 2019 when the free movement of people between the EU and the UK ends, a minister has said.

Immigration Minister Brandon Lewis was speaking as the government commissioned a “detailed assessment” of the costs and benefits of EU migrants.

The report is due to be completed in September 2018 – six months before the UK’s scheduled date for leaving the EU.

Critics said the study had been requested a year too late.Read More..http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-40734504