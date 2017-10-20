Brian Lara Cricket Academy to stage three #D 4 day matches

- JOHN’S, Antigua– The West Indies Cricket Board advised on Thursday that it has approved a change in venues for three of the Trinidad & Tobago Red Force’s home matches in the Digicel Regional 4-Day Championship.
The change will impact on the second, fourth and seventh round matches which will now be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in the southern district of Torouba.
“This change means that we can now return the game to the south of Trinidad, which again has a venue to stage first-class matches,” said CWI Manager, Cricket Operations, Roland Holder.
As a result of the above, the Jamaica Scorpions, reigning champions Guyana Jaguars and the Red Force’s fierce rivals Barbados Pride will get to help welcome the venue onto the list of first-class match venues in the Caribbean.
Here is the revised schedule of matches:
SCHEDULE OF MATCHES
(Scheduled daily start time 10 am, except where indicated in brackets)
Round 1 – October 26 to 29
Jaguars vs Scorpions – National Cricket Stadium, Guyana (9:30 am)
Pride vs Red Force – Kensington Oval, Barbados (3 pm)
Volcanoes vs Hurricanes – National Cricket Stadium, Grenada
Round 2 – November 2 to 5
Red Force vs Scorpions – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad
Volcanoes vs Jaguars – Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground, St. Lucia
Pride vs Hurricanes – Kensington Oval
Round 3 – November 9 to 12
Scorpions vs Pride – Sabina Park, Jamaica (3 pm)
Hurricanes vs Jaguars – Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua
Red Force vs Volcanoes – Queen’s Park Oval
Round 4 – November 16 to 19
Hurricanes vs Scorpions – Warner Park, St. Kitts
Red Force vs Jaguars – Brian Lara Cricket Academy (3 pm)
Volcanoes vs Pride – Arnos Vale Sports Complex, St. Vincent
***BREAK***
Round 5 – November 30 to December 3
Scorpions vs Volcanoes – Sabina Park
Hurricanes vs Red Force – Vivian Richards Cricket Ground
Jaguars vs Pride – Guyana National Stadium (9:30 am)
Round 6 – December 7 to 10
Scorpions vs Red Force – Sabina Park
Hurricanes vs Pride – Warner Park
Jaguars vs Volcanoes – Guyana National Stadium (9:30 am)
Round 7 – December 14 to 17
Jaguars vs Hurricanes – Guyana National Stadium (3 pm)
Red Force vs Pride – Brian Lara Cricket Academy
Volcanoes vs Scorpions – Windsor Park, Dominica (3 pm)
***BREAK***
Round 8 – January 4 to 7
Red Force vs Hurricanes – Queen’s Park Oval
Scorpions vs Jaguars – Sabina Park
Pride vs Volcanoes – Kensington Oval
Round 9 – January 11 to 14
Scorpions vs Hurricanes – Sabina Park
Pride vs Jaguars – Kensington Oval
Volcanoes vs Red Force – Windsor Park
Round 10 – January 18 to 21
Pride vs Scorpions – Kensington Oval
Jaguars vs Red Force – Guyana National Stadium (9:30 am)
Hurricanes vs Volcanoes – Warner Park (3 pm)