Brian Lara Cricket Academy to stage three #D 4 day matches

JOHN’S, Antigua– The West Indies Cricket Board advised on Thursday that it has approved a change in venues for three of the Trinidad & Tobago Red Force’s home matches in the Digicel Regional 4-Day Championship.

The change will impact on the second, fourth and seventh round matches which will now be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in the southern district of Torouba.

“This change means that we can now return the game to the south of Trinidad, which again has a venue to stage first-class matches,” said CWI Manager, Cricket Operations, Roland Holder.

As a result of the above, the Jamaica Scorpions, reigning champions Guyana Jaguars and the Red Force’s fierce rivals Barbados Pride will get to help welcome the venue onto the list of first-class match venues in the Caribbean.

Here is the revised schedule of matches:

SCHEDULE OF MATCHES

(Scheduled daily start time 10 am, except where indicated in brackets)

Round 1 – October 26 to 29

Jaguars vs Scorpions – National Cricket Stadium, Guyana (9:30 am)

Pride vs Red Force – Kensington Oval, Barbados (3 pm)

Volcanoes vs Hurricanes – National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Round 2 – November 2 to 5

Red Force vs Scorpions – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

Volcanoes vs Jaguars – Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground, St. Lucia

Pride vs Hurricanes – Kensington Oval

Round 3 – November 9 to 12

Scorpions vs Pride – Sabina Park, Jamaica (3 pm)

Hurricanes vs Jaguars – Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua

Red Force vs Volcanoes – Queen’s Park Oval

Round 4 – November 16 to 19

Hurricanes vs Scorpions – Warner Park, St. Kitts

Red Force vs Jaguars – Brian Lara Cricket Academy (3 pm)

Volcanoes vs Pride – Arnos Vale Sports Complex, St. Vincent

***BREAK***

Round 5 – November 30 to December 3

Scorpions vs Volcanoes – Sabina Park

Hurricanes vs Red Force – Vivian Richards Cricket Ground

Jaguars vs Pride – Guyana National Stadium (9:30 am)

Round 6 – December 7 to 10

Scorpions vs Red Force – Sabina Park

Hurricanes vs Pride – Warner Park

Jaguars vs Volcanoes – Guyana National Stadium (9:30 am)

Round 7 – December 14 to 17

Jaguars vs Hurricanes – Guyana National Stadium (3 pm)

Red Force vs Pride – Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Volcanoes vs Scorpions – Windsor Park, Dominica (3 pm)

***BREAK***

Round 8 – January 4 to 7

Red Force vs Hurricanes – Queen’s Park Oval

Scorpions vs Jaguars – Sabina Park

Pride vs Volcanoes – Kensington Oval

Round 9 – January 11 to 14

Scorpions vs Hurricanes – Sabina Park

Pride vs Jaguars – Kensington Oval

Volcanoes vs Red Force – Windsor Park

Round 10 – January 18 to 21

Pride vs Scorpions – Kensington Oval

Jaguars vs Red Force – Guyana National Stadium (9:30 am)

Hurricanes vs Volcanoes – Warner Park (3 pm)