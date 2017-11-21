Brief power interruption possible on Tuesday, NEVLEC’s Acting GM says

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 20, 2017) — The following is a statement from Mr. Jervan Swanston, Acting General Manager of the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC), dated November 20, 2017, regarding a possible power interruption.

In continuing efforts to restore electrical power to full normalcy, the Wӓrtsilӓ team has scheduled a stop of both Wӓrtsilӓ units tomorrow, Tuesday, November 21st, 2017.

This stop will be from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. and will allow for the continued modification of the backup process of the PLC system in the control panel of both units.

While we are not anticipating any forced outage, the public is advised that power may be interrupted briefly.

We crave your continued patience and understanding and again apologize for the outages experienced recently.