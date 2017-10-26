BRITANY PEETS Pleads Guilty to all Police and Custom Charges

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 24, 2016 (RSCNPF): Britany Paola Peets of McKnight, St. Kitts pleaded guilty to all police and customs charges against her when she appeared before the Charlestown Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday 24th, October.

Six (6) charges were put to her, namely, Possession of cocaine, Possession of cocaine with intent to supply and Importation of cocaine which are police charges, in addition to the customs charges which are Knowingly sign a Customs Declaration Form which is false, Knowingly make a statement to a customs officer which is false and Import goods concealed in a manner to deceive a customs officer. She was sentence to five (5) years imprisonment on each count, but will serve four (4) years due to the fact that she has spent one (1) year on remand.

Two additional customs charges, Importation of a restricted item and Fraudulent evasion, were withdrawn.

In a joint operation between Police Officers of the Nevis Division of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and Officers from Her Majesty’s Customs and Excise Department on February 24th, 2017, then 18-year-old Peets was searched at the Vance Amory Airport. She was returning to the Federation from St. Martin when she was found with seven packages of cocaine in her possession.