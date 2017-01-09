Baroness Anelay strengthens UK-Caribbean relationship with visit

Baroness Anelay, the Foreign Office Minister for the Overseas Territories and Caribbean is visiting the region to further strengthen the UK’s links with the Caribbean.

The Minister will travel for the first time to Anguilla, St Kitts and Nevis and St Lucia from 8-12 January on a visit that will focus on economic development, security and justice reform, climate change and tourism. This follows the Minister’s visit to the Cayman Islands, Barbados and Jamaica in October and His Royal Highness Prince Harry’s recent tour of the wider region.

During the visit, Baroness Anelay will meet the Anguillan Chief Minister Victor Banks and the Commissioner of the Royal Anguillan Police Force Paul Morrison. In these meetings the Minister will explore ways to increase cooperation between Anguilla and the UK in security and justice reform.

In St Kitts and Nevis and St Lucia, the Minister will be demonstrating the breadth and depth of the UK’s support for the Caribbean. In her meetings with government officials, Baroness Anelay will emphasise the modern, forward-looking relationship the UK is developing with the region, including ways to protect the pristine environment.

Ahead of the visit, the Minister said:

“I am delighted to be in the Caribbean again, and to visit for the first time as a Minister the islands of Anguilla, St Kitts and Nevis and St Lucia.

“I look forward to exploring a range of important issues with government officials here, including strengthening security and justice sectors.

“Most importantly, I want to demonstrate to the Caribbean that the UK remains a firm friend.”

