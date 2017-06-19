Brother Arrested and Charged in Death of Seventeen Year Old Leanna Napoleon

Brandon Lee Wells, the older brother of seventeen year old Leanna Napoleon has been charged in connection to her death.

Wells, who had been in and out of police custody during their extensive search for the missing teen, was officially charged on Saturday, June 17, 2017. This was two days after Leanna’s decomposing body was found and identified by police.

According to reports reaching this media house, Wells is said to be in his early twenties and was deemed to be ‘uncooperative’ by police during their extensive search for Leanna. She was last seen approximately five weeks prior to the discovery of the body.

The cause of Leanna’s death has not been released, nor have the police disclosed how they discovered the location of the body.

The body of the fifth form Basseterre High School student who had lived in Keys Village, had been discovered and identified on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 in the Olivees Hills. Unconfirmed reports indicate that there may have been more persons involved in the death of the seventeen year old.