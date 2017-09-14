Brown Hill Community Mangement Team to Host Exciting Fun Day

By:Curtis Morton

Warren Pemberton, the President of the very active Brown Hill Community Management team is inviting the entire Nevisian population to his organization’s fun day, which is slated for Saturday 16th September.

The activity which is aptly dubbed “Heroes day-pre-independence fun day,’ will take place at the newly renovated Brown Hill recreation grounds, situated at Wilkerson road in Brown Hill.

According to Pemberton his club comprises of a very dynamic executive: Warren Pemberton-president, Oscar ASTRO Browne-vice president, Londa Browne-Secretary, Lesa Browne-Secretary-Treasurer and Brian Dowe-PRO.

He also paid homage to the past president of the club Dr. Patricia Bartlette who continues to serve the club in a huge way and Mr. Allister Thompson, past PRO, who also continues to be very instrumental in the functioning of the club.

The club which was formed over ten years ago, continues to assist needy persons within and outside of the general Brown hill community and also offers a meals program to some seniors on Saturdays, among other things.

Saturday’s activity will focus on Cricket and Dominoes.

Registration is only 25.00 and the winning prize is $1,000.00 for the winning team and $500.00 for the second placed team.

Sponsorship for the fun day has been provided by Area representative, Hon. Mark Brantley.

The tape ball cricket tournament will be a ten overs per side, knock out affair and will be open to teams island wide but the Domino tournament will be exclusive to teams from within the St. John’s and St. Paul’s parishes, as stipulated by the sponsor.

A winning team from each parish will be established during the preliminary rounds and then the Parish winners will engage each other for the grand prize.

The action commences at 1pm and club members will also continue their fund raising drive by providing food and drink for sale.

Pemberton also indicated that some of the funds raised on the day, will be utilized in providing assistance to some of the nearby islands, ravaged by Hurricane Irma.