Bull’s Gym Announces Customer Appreciation Month

By:Curtis Morton

The month of December is going to be an extra special one for the regulars at Bull’s Gym, located at Old Manor in Gingerland.

The management of the gym has declared December as Customer Appreciation Month.

What this means effectively, is that all of the regular patrons of the gym, will be able to utilize the facility, free of cost, for the entire month of December.

The management of the gym also takes the opportunity to wish everyone an enjoyable Christmas and a healthy, fit and prosperous 2018.