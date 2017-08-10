BVI Tropical Wave Leads to Extensive Flooding

OECS Media Statement

Wednesday, August 9, 2017 — The OECS Commission has commiserated with the British Virgin Islands in the wake of a severe tropical wave that has drenched the territory with hours of rain that has inundated homes, businesses and churches.

In the wake of the extensive and damaging flooding the Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules and staff of the OECS Commission have offered their sympathies to the people of the British Virgin Islands.

Dr. Jules said that thoughts and prayers were with those who had suffered loss and continue to be affected by the flooding.

Commissioners from Member States to the OECS have remained in close contact with BVI, Commissioner, Ms. Najan Christopher to monitor and assess the evolving situation.

Other Member States are now awaiting advice from the BVI as to what assistance they would deem most useful from sister OECS territories in order to mobile disaster recovery resources.

We commend the BVI’s Department of Disaster Management (DDM) and all others working on the ground and behind the scenes to keep citizens safe in what are very hazardous circumstances said Dr. Jules.

“Regrettably this event and other similar occurrences are another reminder of the vulnerability of our small island states to new and changing weather systems and the collective need to do more in collaboration with our development partners to fortify our disaster management responses.

“We are heartened by the courage shown by our brothers and sisters in the British Virgin Islands and pray that the flooding rapidly subsides so that life can return to normal” said Dr. Jules.