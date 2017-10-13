Camp Held despite Coach Not Available

By:Curtis Morton

In spite of the fact that USA based coach, John Secezia was unable to make it to a Basketball camp which was held on Wednesday 11th October, the youngsters who showed up, were not disappointed.

The camp which was held at the Grell Hull-Stevens Netball Complex and coordinated by the Eagles Basketball team, proceeded nonetheless, as local coaches Jeffrey Lewis and Kelvin Bramble, who actually benefited from a US based Basketball scholarship, took time out to coach the young players, in the rudiments of the game.

They indicated that the camp will be an ongoing endeavour, and the overseas coach will still be coming sometime in the future.

The main objective involves assisting the youngsters in developing their skills, with the possibility of acquiring Basketball scholarships, sometime in the future.