Canada to Chair 2017 Commonwealth Finance Ministers Meeting

Canada’s Minister of Finance, Bill Morneau, is pleased to chair the 2017 Commonwealth Finance Ministers Meeting (CFMM) in Washington, D.C., this October.

“I am proud that Canada has been asked to chair this meeting and to share our approach of creating the kind of economic growth that works to strengthen the middle class,” said Minister Morneau. “Given this time of rapid global change, it is important that all countries work together to address our shared challenges and seize new opportunities. Above all, it is critical that the benefits of the growth we create in Canada and around the world are widely shared.

“As the Commonwealth’s third largest economy and member of the G7 and G20, Canada is committed to contributing to global growth prospects that will lead to greater fairness and prosperity for Canadians and people around the world. The Government of Canada’s approach to creating long-term growth that works for the middle class and those working hard to join it has received international recognition and complements the theme of this year’s CFMM, which is Advancing Jobs and Resilience through Innovation.”

The CFMM will bring together 52 Commonwealth countries to discuss common economic challenges and opportunities.

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland said, “This will be my second Finance Ministers Meeting and I’m always struck by not only how diverse our Commonwealth family is, but by the potential that exists given the dynamic experience and skills that our countries bring to the table.

“We represent a third of the world across six regions. We have small and vulnerable states, developed and developing states, and five of the countries making up the Group of 20 (G20), namely Australia, Canada, India, South Africa and the UK. When the Commonwealth comes together, it is incredible to witness what we can achieve in terms of collegiate dialogue and cooperation in creating greater prosperity for all of our citizens.”

The CFMM will take place on the margins of the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group, October 13-15, 2017.