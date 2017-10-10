Captain Arthur Anslyn, MBE dies at age 72

(CHARLESTOWN NEVIS)-Reports reaching this media house indicate that Mr. Arthur Anslyn MBE also known as Captain Anslyn passed away on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at the age of 72 years.

Captain Anslyn was the first Captain of the MV Caribe Queen. He served in that position for nineteen years from 1980 when the vessel arrived until he retired from the position in 1999.

He was an expert in Marine life and scuba diving. When the MV Christena sank in 1970, Anslyn was given the responsibility to carry out the survey of the disaster. A total of 123 bodies were retrieved during the search.

In 1985, Captain Anslyn was bestowed with the honor of Member of the British Empire (MBE). Since then he has received numerous awards with the most recent being from the NEV DC Association on September 30, 2017.

