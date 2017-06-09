Caribbean Airlines Confirmed As Official Airline Carrier for Hero Cpl

Caribbean Airlines will once again be the official airline carrier for the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL T20) in 2017 and will be instrumental in connecting enthusiastic cricket fans and teams participating in the events throughout the Caribbean and North America.

As official airline partner, all teams and officials travelling to CPL matches and related activities will travel on Caribbean Airlines flights to and from events. Mr. Séan Quong Sing, Vice President Commercial (Ag.) said:

“As the airline that knows the Caribbean best, Caribbean Airlines is delighted to partner with CPL for the fourth consecutive year. This year Caribbean Airlines celebrates 10 years of providing consistent and reliable service to the people of the region and this CPL partnership is a natural alliance for us, given the importance of cricket to the region. As the official airline partner, we look forward to flying the teams, officials and fans to various games throughout the region to experience the excitement of this premier cricket league.”

Commercial Director, CPL T20, James Stewart said: “Players, Officials and Fans all rely on Caribbean Airlines to get them safely and punctually around the islands during CPL, on a schedule that is sometimes very demanding. Their efficiency and friendly service is greatly appreciated by all and it is a pleasure to have Caribbean Airlines back as the Official Airline of CPL.”

Caribbean Airlines offers an all-inclusive in-flight experience with complimentary authentic Caribbean meals and signature cocktails. Also, all passengers first checked bag always flies free and economy passengers can pay just U$$30 for a second checked-bag, which is one of the lowest rates in the global airline industry.