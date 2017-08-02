Caribbean voice: How calypso went from plantation to politics By Gemma Handy

Solemn-faced, schoolgirl Rika Johnson reveals the lyrics to her latest song, an ode to the double-edged sword of modern technology.

Here, at her simple home decorated with conch shells and the national flag in the heart of the Antiguan countryside, gadgetry and robotics may seem unlikely subject matter but Rika hopes the theme will strike a chord with her calypso-loving compatriots.

It is not, like many 12-year-olds, pop stardom Rika dreams of however.

She hopes to one day become prime minister.