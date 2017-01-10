BASSETERRE (10th Jan., 2017): In a grand show of appreciation Caribelle Batik gave ten taxi operators various gifts – ranging from flat screen television sets to cookware, vacuums and toolkits – for their services in the tourism sector.

Last Friday Minister of Tourism The Hon. Lindsay Grant assisted staff of Caribelle Batik in drawing ten names from a month long raffle that took place in December. Taxi operators were able to enter the raffle every time they brought visitors to Caribelle Batik.

“I am grateful to be able to participate in this worthwhile activity, for it truly highlights the importance of working together to bring about mutual benefits. Indeed this is the essence of the Tourism industry – all of us playing a part in making our destination a wonderful place to visit,” Minister Grant said. “So let me take this opportunity to not only thank the staff of Caribelle Batik for this grand gesture, but to also thank all taxi operators in St. Kitts who go the extra mile in giving exceptional service to our visitors.”

Maurice Widdowson owner of Caribelle Batik said the most successful business relationships are those where both parties benefit.

“I believe the synergy between Caribelle Batik and our taxi drivers epitomizes this. For over 30 years we have recognized the strength of our partnership with the taxis,” Mr. Widdowson said. “At Christmas time we recognize our gratitude with an event such as the raffle. It has changed over the years and I am pleased to say that the prizes have become grander and the number of prizes have increased. We hope this trend will continue.”

Grand Prize Winner: 50” Smart TV – Trevor Jeffers – GT8

2nd Prize: 32” Smart TV – Lesroy Liburd – TA295

3rd Prize: Indoor Grill – A Davis- TA366

4th Prize: 18pcs Cookware – Thyrone Richardson – GT72

5th Prize Microwave Oven – Oliver Bourne – T211

6th Prize Vacuum – Emile Powell -GT-10

7th Prize Tool Kit – Barry Wyatt – TA481

8th Prize 9pcs Cookware – Lofton Foreman -T2296

9th Prize Car Care Set –Kris Gumbs-TA447

10th Prize Caribelle Batik –Dion Harris TA224