CARICOM 38 | Regional Summit Ends With Unified Stance On Venezuela

The Grenada meeting of CARICOM leaders has ended with declared ‘unity’ on the approach to the Venezuela issue, agreement on an implementation timeline for outstanding free movement issues, as well as threats that taxes could be hiked to respond to the epidemic of non-communicable diseases.

CARICOM Chairman Dr Keith Mitchell officially disclosed the decisions during a press conference this evening in St George’s where 13 leaders met to tackle regional issues.

News had filtered throughout today’s final day long before Mitchell confirmed that he had been mandated to write to Venezuela’s president, Nicolas Maduro, and the opposition, proposing the region’s mission team to help mediate.Read More..http://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/news/20170706/caricom-38-regional-summit-ends-unified-stance-venezuela