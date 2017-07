Advisor in the office of the prime minister, Ambassador Colin Murdoch says CARICOM Chairman and Grenadian Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell should have raised his differences on West Indies Cricket and LIAT in closed caucus and not in the televised opening ceremony of the CARICOM Heads Summit in Grenada.

Murdoch says Prime Minister Gaston Browne felt ambushed by Dr Mitchell.