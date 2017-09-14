CARICOM Officials Stunned After First-Hand Look At Hurricane Irma Damage Read more: http://www.caribbean360.com/news/caricom-officials-stunned-first-hand-look-hurricane-irma-damage#ixzz4sgV8VI00

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Wednesday September 13, 2017 – Caribbean community (CARICOM) Chairman, Grenadian Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell has declared that the regional grouping will undertake a major initiative to support the reconstruction efforts in the islands battered by Hurricane Irma.

The commitment came after Dr Mitchell and CARICOM Secretary General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque yesterday joined a team from the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) to get a first-hand look at the havoc wreaked by the ferocious Category 5 system on Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands.

Stunned by the devastation he witnessed, Ambassador LaRocque endorsed the labelling of Irma as a “nuclear hurricane”.

“When it shook Tortola [in the BVI] as a Category 5 and you have heard it being described as a nuclear hurricane, I now understand what they meant . . . . The damage is just overwhelming,” the Dominican-born diplomat said.

“One can shore up building codes as much as possible – and there is always room for improvement – . . . but with a storm of that ferocity, that intensity and as large as it was . . . the only thing that one could do is pray,” LaRocque told online newspaper Barbados TODAY.

