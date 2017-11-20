Cayon, Newtown lock heads as they inch closer to Carnival Cup place

Defending champions Flow 4G Cayon Rockets came from behind to earn a point against Winners Circle Newtown United in a 1-1 stalemate at the Warner Park Sunday night in the National Bank Premier League. Both teams ended the first half 0-0, but came out gunning for the opening goal in the second half. And it was Newtown who drew first blood with Kimba Lawrence on the right flank taking it to the Cayon defenders, positioned himself in the box and slotted home the goal in the 49th minute, away from Cayon’s goalkeeper Adolphus Jones.

Newtown had a chance to make it two nil in the dying moments of the game, but failed to take the shot early in the 18 yard box and with Cayon clearing the ball of the line for a corner. The team from East Basseterre lived to rue that chance as Carlos Bertie got a breakaway chance in the 83rd minute and lobbed the ball over Newtown goalkeeper Akil “Man A Ras” Byron, to equalize.

Despite several attempts by Newtown, including a series of corners in stoppage time, the match ended in a draw and a crucial point for both teams as they vie for a Carnival Cup position. Coach George “Yellow Man” Isaac of Cayon praised his team’s resilience to come from behind and claim a point. “It was a natural thing coming out from the guys them at halftime because as you know we were down in the second half…we really gave up an early goal and it was costing us a little bit until we settled,” Coach Isaac said.

For Newtown’s coach Anthony “Nets” Isaac, it was a lost opportunity for his team. He suggested that they worked hard on the defense after last week’s lost to Rams Village Superstars, but expressed disappointment that they squandered the many chances they had to put the game to bed.

In other results on Sunday, Rams Village Superstars filled out the officials’ score sheets with a slew of goals to bury St. Thomas Trinity United 9-1. Kimaree Rogers picked up a hat-trick in the 30th, 42nd and 71st minutes, Travis Somersall scored two goals in the 45th and 76th minutes, Ordel Fleming in the 47th minute, Gvaune Amory in the 87th minute and Karl Tuitt in stoppage time.

Interestingly, St. Thomas/Trinity United scored the first goal of the match in the 17th minute through Nequan Brown, but that proved in the end to be just a formality. A good way for Village to close out the weekend, after the community revived once defunct Village O Rama parade on Saturday. In the other match of Sunday’s triple header, S.L. Horsfords St. Pauls drubbed T.G.E. Dieppe Bay Eagles 3-0. Keithroy Freeman scored two goals in the 33rd and 91st minute while Jakiel Leader scored in the 45th minute.

Meanwhile on Saturday SOL IAS Conaree F.C. were dealt a blow to their efforts to get into a Carnival Cup place after losing 1-0 to Hobson Enterprises Garden Hotspurs. The goal scored by Tiran Hanley in the 90th minute of play is a heartbreaking loss for Conaree who played most of the match with 10 men after Jean Gardy Petit-Frere was sent off in the first half from a straight red card. Despite having ten men, Conaree piled on the pressure on Spurs in the first half and should have been at least two goals up after squandering good chances in front of goal.

In the first of Saturday’s double header, Fast Cash Saddlers and Elco Ltd St. Peters drew 0-0. Coach Keithroy Knibbs of Saddlers was happy with the point. “On the field of play, we have two teams playing and I think everybody playing for points. They come out and they play harder than what they used to play. We still give thanks that we come out of the game with a point. We did really want to get three points to get closer to the Carnival Cup, but give thanks. To God be the glory, great things he has done,” Coach Knibbs said.

St. Peters coach Orville Thompson, while not happy with just a point, was pleased his team were able to come away with a result. “I think the point better than nothing but I think we could have pushed some more. After all we did for the week leading up to the game, I think we could have done much more in terms of going forward,” Coach Thompson said. The National Bank Premier League heads into a break for the next two weekends as St. Kitts and Nevis hosts the CONCACAF Under 20 women championships from November 22nd to 26th at the Warner Park. That will be followed by St. Kitts vs Grenada on December 2nd. The final matches of the first round before the Carnival Cup on December 14th will see:

Sat. Dec. 9

4:00 PM SOL Island Auto Conaree St. Thomas/Trinity United W. Park

6:00 PM H.E Garden Hotspurs T.G.E Dieppe Bay Eagles W. Park

8:00 PM FLOW 4G Cayon Rockets Rams Village Superstars W. Park

Sun Dec 10

5:00 PM Winners Circle Newtown United ELCO Limited St. Peters W. Park

7:00 PM S.L Horsford St. Pauls United Fast Cash Saddlers United W. Park