Cayon Resident Charged for His Brother’s Murder

Police Press Release

St. Kitts, October 12, 2017 (RSCNPF): On Thursday 12 October Clive Sylvester Williams of Osborne St. Lower Cayon was formally arrested, charged and cautioned for the murder of his brother, Mervin Flaherty of said address, which occurred on Monday 9 October 2017 at their home.

Inspector Mackie Smith, head of the Violent Crime Unit expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to all who assisted in this investigation which lead to the swift completion of the investigation. He also extend condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.