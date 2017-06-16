Cayon Rockets soar to Two-Peat

A huge crowd was on hand at the Warner Park Football stadium on the evening of Wednesday, June 14, 2017 to witness Game Two of the best of three for the finals in the SKNFA Premier league.

The two teams in focus were Flow 4G Cayon Rockets and Hobson Garden Hotspurs.

Cayon had won Game One in a convincing fashion, but the Spurs supporters were extremely confident that there would be a Game Three. There were some intense plays during the early exchanges, as both teams showed that there were there on a mission.

However, in the 40th minute, it was the dynamic Carlos Bertie of Cayon who pounced on an opportunity to sink one into the back of the net. That goal proved to be decisive, as despite the best efforts of the Spurs men, they failed to penetrate the defense of the Cayon team.

When the final whistle was blown, it was like a death toll for the Spurs men and Cayon had secured their second championship win in as many years, with the final score being:Cayon Rockets 1 – Spurs nil.

Apart from the magnificent winner’s trophy, it is understood that the Cayon Rockets would have taken home a fat purse of a whopping $20,000.00.