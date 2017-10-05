CBI Programme Attracts Applicants from Three Main Areas of the Globe

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 04, 2017 (SKNIS): The St. Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment Programme (CBI) has been flourishing with applicants coming mainly from China, the Middle East and Eastern Europe, stated Chief Executive Officer of the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU), Les Khan, on the Government’s weekly programme, “Working for You”, held on October 04, 2017.

“St. Kitts and Nevis is ideally positioned geographically to attract individuals because of our point of entry,” stated Mr. Khan, as he noted that St. Kitts and Nevis is quite accessible from other countries which make it attractive for foreign investors.

He noted that the Chinese investors usually have a demand for travelling and seek out real estate options in different islands to ensure that they receive returns on their investments. Conversely, the Middle Eastern investors look more for stability with their investment options due to the instability of their region.

Mr. Khan also said that Eastern Europe, in the past, attracted many investors to the island, but with the introduction of a CBI programme in countries in closer proximity such as Malta and Cyprus, the applications have seen a decline from this region of the world.

He outlined that the programme has many advantages and benefits for different investors which make all the options attractive. Some benefits he pointed out were insurance policies, the ability to travel, better education, better quality of life and retirement options.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme has been a long standing programme on the island with three options for investment. These options are the Sugar Investment Diversification Foundation (SIDF), Real Estate and the most recent temporary option, the Hurricane Relief Fund.