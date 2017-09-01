Celebrated Hero Remembers his Roots

Leeds-England-He prides himself as a proud African, who was born in Nevis.

He also prides himself as being a very humble man. One who knows how to keep his feet on the ground, despite the many accolades that are being thrown at him.

The man himself, Mr. Arthur France, MBE, was caught on camera, at his home in Leeds, as he made Johnny cakes on a ‘Nevis coal pot.’

Not that anything was wrong with his stove.

The humble Nevisian son, simply enjoyed reminiscing on the good old days of life in Nevis, during his child hood years.