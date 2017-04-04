CEMS WIN INTERHIGH SCHOOLS CHAMPIONSHIP BUT CSS AND GSS PERFORMED CREDITABLY

By:Curtis Morton

The Charles E. Mills Secondary school, was the ultimate and convincing overall winner of the 2017 edition of the inter high schools track and field meet, held over last weekend.

The major event which attracted huge crowds to the Kim Collins stadium in St.Kitts, saw some stellar performances by some of the athletes which will remain in the minds of those who were privileged to see them, for a long time.

Some of the outstanding performances from a Nevis perspective included but were not limited to: Marcus Dubberry beating his long standing rival from BHS, in the 100 meters, which saw members of the crowd standing to him in approval; Cileen Hendrickson, taking silver in the under 18 females; 400 meters event; first for the 100 meters and then completing an amazing final leg in 4X100 meters event, with a come from behind sizzling run, to take gold for her school.

Young Akadianto Willet was also a star during the meet. He secured gold in all of his events, which included shot put; 200 meters; 4X400 meters and the 400 meters finals for his age category.

Leroy Chapman of GSS also had an excellent run in his 400 meters event, to take gold as well.

The Nevis International Secondary School, to its credit, also came away with a gold medal.

The final medal count and placement of schools, was as follows:

Charles E. Mills –champions—31 gold; 23 silver; 12 bronze; 66 medals

Washington Archibald-16 gold; 23 silver; 24 bronze; 63 medals

CSS-12 gold; 11 silver; 22 bronze; 45 medals

CFBC-8 gold; 0 silver; 6 bronze; 14 medals

BHS-7 gold; 8 silver; 5 bronze; 20 medals

Verchilds High-5 gold; 13 silver; 7 bronze; 25 medals

Immaculate Conception-5 gold; 3 silver; 4 bronze; 12 medals

GSS-4 gold; 2 silver; 3 bronze; 9 medals

Cayon High-3 gold; 7 silver; 7 bronze; 17 medals

Saddlers Secondary-1 gold; 4 silver; 3 bronze; 8 medals

AVEC-1 gold; 1 silver; 0 bronze; 2 medals

Nevis International-1 gold; 0 silver; 0 bronze; 1 medal.