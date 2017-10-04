CEO of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment Unit, Les Khan, is special guest on “Working for You” on Wednesday

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 03, 2017 (SKNIS)—The Chief Executive Officer of the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU), Les Khan, is the special guest on Working for You on Wednesday October 04, 2017.

“Working for You” is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30 to 3:00pm and rebroadcast on Freedom FM on Thursdays at 7:30-9:00am and on Von Radio on Thursdays from 10:30-12:00pm. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page.

Mr. Khan will speak about the St. Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment Programme (CBI), which is the oldest programme of its kind in the world. With over thirty years in operation, the St. Kitts and Nevis CBI programme has distinguished itself as the best programme in the world by its exceptional investment options and meticulous due diligence procedures.

Additionally, Mr. Khan will speak about the Government’s decision to establish a temporary Hurricane Relief Fund within the CBI Programme and a residency programme for economic citizens among other issues.

Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity Administration, which has pledged transparency, accountability, good governance and a fair share for all citizens of the Federation.

The programme features government officials, heads of government departments, permanent secretaries and other government officials who provide you with timely, relevant and accurate information as it relates to the social, economic, human, political and sustainable development of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Working for You” is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3:00 pm and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9:00am and 10:30-12:00pm respectively. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/