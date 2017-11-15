CG Massives Edges Out Eagles by One Point

By:Curtis Morton

It was the finals –before the finals. Yet another exhilarating game was played in the 2017 edition of the Malcolm Guishard Basketball league.

This, as playoff number one took place at the Church Ground hard court on Tuesday evening-14th November.

A large and vociferous crowd was on hand to witness this particular encounter. After all, it was the home team and defending champions, CG Massives up against the fearless Youth and Sports Eagles team.

CG Massives took the first quarter quite easily and it appeared for a moment, as if the youngsters were not up to the task at hand.

However, the youthful Eagles came back to win the second quarter, tie the third and sweep the last quarter, when it really mattered.

However, as the game heated up and tempers flared, in the final analysis, with the members of the crowd literally on edge, as the seconds ticked away, only one point separated the two teams.

The champions, CG Massives had pulled it off, by one nerve racking point and effectively secured their spot in the grand finals.

Summary of the game:

CG Massives 72 Eagles 71

1st quarter CG Massives 19 Eagles 8

2nd quarter Eagles 17 CG Massives 14

3rd quarter –tied 20-all

4th quarter Eagles 26 CG Massives 19

Half time score 33 to 25 in favour of CG Massives

CG Massives 72 points

Kirthni Esdaille 18 points 10 rebounds

Norris Williams 14 points 7 rebounds

Jason Williams 12 points 6 rebounds

Dwayne Warner 6 points 2 rebounds

Eagles 71 points

George Gaton 27 points 2 rebounds

Thabiti Abrams 13 points 4 rebounds

Gassano Barry 4 points 11 rebounds

Kareem Parry 14 points 1 steal

CG Massives moves on to the finals and Eagles will have to play for third place.

Next play off-Thursday 16th November at 7 pm –CG Rebels v Dynasty Ballers

Saturday 18th November—6.30 pm –third place game

7.45 pm -First game in the best of three finals

Sunday 19th November-2nd game in the best of three finals at 6.30 pm