CG Massives Edges Out Eagles

By: Curtis Morton

There was an air of tension and anxiety at the Church Ground hard court on Tuesday night. It was obvious with the early show of Basketball fans, in their good numbers, that something exciting was about to happen.

This, as action in the Malcolm Guishard Basketball league continued, with the much anticipated clash between the exciting Youth and Sports Eagles and defending champions, CG Massives.

The first quarter started with the expected intensity and at one point, both teams were tied at 14-all, but in the dying moments of the quarter, Eagles pulled away, to end on a comfortable 20 to 14

Massives bounced back to win the second quarter. Eagles responded by taking the third and it came down to the very last seconds of the game to determine the eventual winner and the heart stuttering finish, Massives managed to hold on to a one point lead, to clinch the game, much to the jubilation of their home town fans.

Final score:

Massive 65 Eagles 64

First quarter Eagles 20 C G Massive 14

Second Quarter C G massive 24 Eagles 18

Third quarter eagles 15 c g massive 11

Fourth quarter C G massive 16 Eagles 11

C G Massive 65 points

Kirthni Esdaille 17points 7 rebounds 3 assists 2 steals 1b/s 3 of 5 free throw made 2 turnovers

Norris Williams 8poi 11reb 3ass 2ste 1b/s 2 of 8 free throw made 3turnovers

Dwayne Warner 13 points 3 rebounds 4 assists 1steal 6 of 8 free throw s made 5 turnovers

Keniah Lloyd 8 points 11rebounds 2 assists 3b/s 0 of 3 free throws 1turnover

Eagles 64. Points

Kareem Parry a game high- 26 points 3 rebounds 1 assist 2 steals 12 of 14 free throws made

Marlon Powell 7 points 6 rebounds 5 assists 4 steals 4 of 5 free throws made 1 turnover

Azaan Liburd 9 points 4 rebounds 2 assists 2 steals 3 of 5 free throws made. 2 turnovers

Gassano Barry 3 points 8 rebounds 1 of 2 free throws made

Next game Thursday 2nd November 7:00 pm C G Rebels vs. Bronx Crisis