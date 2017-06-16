Changes for Culturama 43

[Charlestown, Nevis] – This year’s Culturama Festival, Culturama 43, will see a few changes to what patrons of the festival have grown accustomed to.

This is according to Consultant to the Culturama Secretariat, Ms. Charmaine Howell.

Howell outlined some of the additions and cancellations to this year’s festival, which is scheduled to launch its contestants on Friday, June 16, 2017 at the Bay Front, Charlestown.

For starters, the only contestants who will be introduced at the launch will be those for the Miss Culture Queen and Swimwear Pageants.

The Talented Youth Contestants will be launched separately, since that particular event is celebrating 30 years and the tentative date for the launching of Talented Youth is on Friday, June 29, 2017.

Another change is that there will not be a standard Mr. Kool show this year as not enough persons applied to participate. However, discussions are in the works regarding the possibility of finding a way to involve those persons who applied.

There will also be the addition of a Caribbean Female Calypso Competition which is slated for Monday, July 31, 2017 at the Cultural Complex. The Cultural Village which is currently being upgraded will be reopened on July 14 for the Culturama Bingo with a jackpot of ECD$10,000.00

Today’s launching will feature music by Ultimate Band from Bath Village and New Vibes Band from St. Kitts. There will also be performances by D.J. Woodis and Delhi Ranks.

The event is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. with a parade from the Villa Grounds to the Bay Front where the launch will take place.