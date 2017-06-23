Charges Laid Against Two in Recent Murders

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 23, 2017(RSCNPF): Two persons taken into custody by Police on suspicion of involvement in two (2) recent murders have been formally charged and cautioned.

Charges were laid against Shakeem Cranston, a twenty-three (23) year old male of Upper College Street, who was arrested on Tuesday (June 20) in relation to a shooting incident at the JNF General Hospital. He was formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Murder.

He was apprehended shortly after the incident on Tuesday morning as a result of a quick and coordinated response by officers of the Special Services Unit and the St. Johnson’s Police Station.

Also charged in relation to the death of Leanna Napoleon, is Ivan Phillip, an eighteen (18) year old male resident of St. Johnstons Village.

He was charged with the offence of Murder. He surrendered to Police after a Warrant was issued for his arrest.

Inspector Mackie Smith of the Violent Crimes Unit said, “I want to publicly commend our officers, in the Violent Crimes Unit, the Special Victims Unit and the Forensic Services Unit for their dedication and diligence in these and all cases, and to note that the assistance of the general public was instrumental in moving these cases forward.”

Inspector Smith added, “It is this kind of collaborative effort, by Police and Community that makes the difference. Today we are bringing two perpetrators to be held accountable for their actions.”