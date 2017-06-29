Charlestown Primary Takes Care of St.Thomas Primary.

Another in the series of Primary school matches for the 2017 TDC/Runako Morton league, was played on Wednesday 28th June, at the ET Willet Park.

This one was billed as a huge contest, as the St. Thomas’ Primary and the Charlestown Primary schools had already won their respective first round matches.

Charlestown Primary (CPS) batted first and amassed a healthy 86 for 4 from their allotted 15 overs, with Theo Queeley, who had scored a half century in the previous game, again leading the way, with 35 not out.

He was fortunate to have at least three clear chances, but generally batted well.

When the St. Thomas’ Primary (STPS) team batted, they never really got going and wickets fell at regular intervals.

They eventually succumbed at 51 all out.

Summarized scores: CPS 86 for 4: Theo Queeley 35*; Ayize Martin 24;

Dwjay Dore 2 for 20

STPS: 51 all out: Theron Webbe 12; Andrea Morton 10

Brandon Sharmaco 2 for 12; Ovanje 2 for 10; mark Seegolam 2 for 12

CPS won by 35 runs