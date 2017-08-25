|Chevening Scholars Announced
The Chevening Scholars for the academic year 2017-18 were announced yesterday by HE Janet Douglas, British High Commissioner.
Awardees are:
Grenada
Kymanne Andrew- Alexander studying International Development at the University of Birmingham
Rosana John studying Law at University College London
Denee Toussaint studying Interaction Design and Computing at the University of Westminster
St Kitts and Nevis
Crios Freeman studying Law at Queen Mary University of London
St Lucia
Alisha Ally studying Media Practice for Development and Social Change at the University of Sussex
Kendall Elva studying Social Development at the University of Sussex
Louise Victor studying International Public Relations and Global Communications Management at Cardiff University.
At her official Residence yesterday, Ms Douglas presented certificates to the seven Chevening awardees. Also present was UK-funded Barbados Commonwealth Scholar Cherisse Francis and St Lucia Commonwealth Scholar Natasha Charlemagne-Catlin as well as other Barbados Scholars, Exhibitioners and National Development Scholarship awardees. They gathered with undergraduate and post-graduate students who are leaving shortly to start courses in the UK, to hear presentations and advice from Chevening Alumni about study at British universities.
Applications can be made now for Chevening Scholarships at www.chevening.org for the academic year 2018-19. The application period closes on 7 November.
Notes for Editors
- The Chevening Scholarships scheme is a global scholarship programme of the British government. The Scholarships are awarded to exceptional individuals with leadership potential and they enable recipients to study one-year Masters courses in a range of subjects at UK universities. The Scholarships are funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and aim to support UK foreign policy priorities by creating lasting positive relationships with future leaders, influencers and decision makers.
