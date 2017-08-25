Chevening Scholars Announced

The Chevening Scholars for the academic year 2017-18 were announced yesterday by HE Janet Douglas, British High Commissioner.

Awardees are:

Grenada

Kymanne Andrew- Alexander studying International Development at the University of Birmingham

Rosana John studying Law at University College London

Denee Toussaint studying Interaction Design and Computing at the University of Westminster

St Kitts and Nevis

Crios Freeman studying Law at Queen Mary University of London

St Lucia

Alisha Ally studying Media Practice for Development and Social Change at the University of Sussex

Kendall Elva studying Social Development at the University of Sussex

Louise Victor studying International Public Relations and Global Communications Management at Cardiff University.

At her official Residence yesterday, Ms Douglas presented certificates to the seven Chevening awardees. Also present was UK-funded Barbados Commonwealth Scholar Cherisse Francis and St Lucia Commonwealth Scholar Natasha Charlemagne-Catlin as well as other Barbados Scholars, Exhibitioners and National Development Scholarship awardees. They gathered with undergraduate and post-graduate students who are leaving shortly to start courses in the UK, to hear presentations and advice from Chevening Alumni about study at British universities.

Applications can be made now for Chevening Scholarships at www.chevening.org for the academic year 2018-19. The application period closes on 7 November.