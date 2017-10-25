Children of Barnes Ghaut Receive Gift Packages

By:Curtis Morton

(CHARLESTOWN NEVIS)- Well-known local entrepreneur, Mr. Deon Daniel, has teamed up with his sister Janice Hodge, along with some other individuals and businesses, to make a meaningful donation of books and bags to the children of Barnes Ghaut.

This was revealed by Community Development officer, Mrs. Lydia Claxton, on Monday of this week.

She pointed out that each year, on the 16th of September, the village of Barnes Ghaut celebrates Barnes Ghaut day, which serves as an avenue to recognize and salute the long serving heroes of the village.

Scholarships are also handed out annually to deserving students, who are entering secondary school for the first time. They are given a one- time scholarship award.

This year’s celebrations were rather low keyed and was done in the form of a mini fun day, due to the impending storms at the time.

However, the scholarship awardees received their scholarships but the bags and books which were promised to all of the primary and secondary school students of the village, arrived late and are currently being distributed to the children.

Mrs. Claxton expressed heartfelt thanks to the donors, on behalf of the children, their parents and the entire Barnes Ghaut community, for the much needed donations.

The books and bags, significantly, all bear the photograph of national hero and Barnes Ghaut born, Sir Simeon Daniel.