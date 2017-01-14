Beijing has warned the incoming US administration that any attempt to challenge the “One China” policy could affect peace in the Taiwan Strait.
Interference may also damage developing US-China relations, a spokesman said.
Under the “One China” policy, the US has formal ties with China rather than the island of Taiwan, which China sees as a breakaway province.Read More…http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-38313839
