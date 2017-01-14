Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman An Fengshan (pictured) warned the One China policy was the "cornerstone" of peace in the Taiwan Strait

Beijing has warned the incoming US administration that any attempt to challenge the “One China” policy could affect peace in the Taiwan Strait.

Interference may also damage developing US-China relations, a spokesman said.

Under the "One China" policy, the US has formal ties with China rather than the island of Taiwan, which China sees as a breakaway province.