Chinese national with St Kitts/Nevis passport interviewed at VC Bird Int’l

Security personnel at the VC Bird International Airport recently interviewed a Chinese national, who was in transit here on his way to the twin island Federation.

Xlanbin Li, who also possessed a Canadian investor visa was checked and interviewed at VC Bird International Airport as he headed to St. Kitts & Nevis.