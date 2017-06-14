Christophe Harbour Foundation contributes to St. Kitts Music Festival

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 13th June, 2017 (MyVueNews.com) – The Christophe Harbour Foundation has made a significant contribution to the St. Kitts Music Festival, as the island prepares to host the 21st Anniversary edition of the popular festival.

In a brief cheque hand-over ceremony at The Marina at Christophe Harbour, Adrian Lam, representing the St. Kitts Music Festival Committee, thanked Jon Gersonde for the contribution of EC$45,508.07 handed over plus other in-kind contributions that takes the total contribution to about EC$50,000.

Vice President Jon Gersonde of Christophe Harbour congratulated the Music Festival Committee and the Ministry of Tourism on the occasion of the 21st Anniversary of the St. Kitts Music Festival.

He said, “This event comes at a time of the year that we refer to as the off-season, so to have such an event at this time of the year, it is a wonderful stimulus for the economy and for jobs. The timing of this could not be better.”

Gersonde said Christophe Harbour and the Christophe Harbour Foundation were “very proud to be a part of the sponsorship this year”.

He indicated that Christophe Harbour will be hosting the first-ever St. Kitts Music Festival Welcome Reception on 21st June, and following that event on the same date is an entertaining event called Escape, hosted by Christophe Harbour at Salt Plage.

“We are extremely excited about that event. We’ll be giving away tickets, and all should have a great time,” Gersonde said.

He continued, “This is the biggest year Christophe Harbour has shown so much support for the festival, and we hope it continues in the coming years.”

The St. Kitts Music Festival, 21st Anniversary Edition, will be held at Warner Park, 22nd to 24th June, 2017.