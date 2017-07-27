Closing Ceremony for Workshop of Nevis Blind Light and Visually Impaired Society

By:St. Clair ‘Sazam’ Hulll

(CHARLESTOWN NEVIS)- On Tuesday, July 26, 2017, the Nevis Blind Light and Visually Impaired Society conducted a closing ceremony for a workshop that was held at the Disaster Management Preparedness Center at Long Point.

The ceremony started with the Invocation which was given by Mr. Allister Dore.

Ms. Sherry Gajor, gave the opening remarks. She pointed out that the day marked a new dawn for the Blind Light and Visually Impaired. Gajor noted, that a seed has been planted, and they the members of VSEC Group are hopeful that given the right type of fertilizer along with adequate water, the seed will germinate and bear fruits in abundance. She told the gathering, that the seed planted during the course of the last two weeks, was intended to moisten the appetites of the blind, light and visually impaired. However, she indicated that what happens next depends on the encouragement given by all of us.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mr. Kevin ‘Scoobie’ Barrett, also gave some brief remarks. He indicated, that he was elated to have been invited to the ceremony and that the ministry is proud what the organizers had accomplished. Barrett stated, that he knew that the participants learnt a lot of things during the course of the workshop, and he is confident that they will impart their knowledge to the wider community. He pointed out that a number of people with disabilities are quite capable of achieving great things once their minds are set on achieving them. In closing, Barrett said that he hopes that more workshops of similar types will take place in the future.

Mrs. Alicia Lalite-Ettienne, who served as trainer of the workshop, gave some remarks. She pointed out, that those who organized the workshop should be highly commended. Ettienne stated that the Nevisian people are very kind and hospitable and since Nevis is now her second home, she was considering applying for citizenship. She noted that every single individual who took part in the workshop made a contribution and assisted each other in different ways. Ettienne told those gathered, that nothing was wrong with being blind or having limited vision, and all one has to do is adapt to their condition.

Additionally, Ettienne stated that even though certain technological things were made for people who have all their faculties and senses, those who were not fortunate to have all of theirs should not be deprived of the use of technology. She said that once one is given the opportunity to be educated, then they should seek that education because education is one of life’s vital tools.

In closing, Ettienne said that the workshop was indeed a success and she was looking forward to more in the not too distance future. She then made a demonstration of what had been taught to the trainees during the workshop.

The vote of thanks was given by Mr. Wrenford Dore.