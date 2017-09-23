Commissioner Says Thank You to Hard Working Staff for Work Done Before During and After The Passage Of Three (3) Of The Most Powerful Hurricanes That Passed Through The Region

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 22, 2017 (RSCNPF): The Region has experienced the passage of three (3) powerful hurricanes; Irma, Jose’, and Maria, with Irma and Maria impacted the Federation.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Ian Queeley stated that the Federation has experienced the impact of two (2) of three of the most powerful and devastating hurricanes that impacted the region. He said, “First we had Hurricane Irma which impacted the Federation from the night of Tuesday 12 through the morning of Wednesday 13 September 2017. Realising that this hurricane was a Category 5 hurricane members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force were recalled from leave and commenced work to ensure that the safety of our citizens and residents was maintained. Hurricane Jose’ followed on Saturday 16 September, which posed no threat to us. However, on the evening of Monday 18 September through the evening of Tuesday 19 September, Hurricane Maria another category 5 hurricane, impacted heavily.

Commissioner Queeley stated that though the police were out in numbers, we also had the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force and the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services on the streets with us safe guarding our citizens and residents. While most persons were in their homes seeking shelter and protection we were out there to ensure that persons are off the streets, engaging criminals, and relocating persons to safe areas. We were keen to ensure that citizens were not taken advantage of by opportunistic criminals. It was therefore important to ensure that the streets had a good police presence. He further stated that our citizens and residents should be proud of their Disciplined Forces who held to their call of duty before, during, and after the passage of these powerful and deadly hurricanes.

Commissioner Queeley added, “Due to your steadfast and dedicated service at the passage of these major hurricanes, I salute you, I say thank you for your service. I also say thank you to your loved ones who understood and prayed for you, and I would say, all of us and the country as a whole. God did answer all those prayers and spared our beautiful country, As our national anthem aptly says, “With God in all our Struggles, Saint Kitts and Nevis be, A nation bound together, With a common destiny.” He further stated that the season is very active and we must be prepared and ready to serve.