Commonwealth Youth Council commends youth month initiatives

Kingston, Jamaica-November 3, 2017: The Commonwealth Youth Council (CYC) is commending the government of St. Kitts and Nevis for the sharp focus it is giving to youth month in the country. Caribbean and Americas Representative for the CYC, Sujae Boswell, stated “It is our pleasure to join in on the “Youth Month” celebrations in St. Kitts and Nevis for 2017, under the theme “Empowering our Youth to Soar for Much More”. We commend the Department of Youth Empowerment for organizing such a detailed calendar of activities and we are confident that the projects and programmes therein will be used as a yet another sterling investment in the youth population, which accounts for nearly 50% of the total populace.”

Boswell continued “we see youth empowerment as integral to the overall process of youth engagement and in this regard, we believe that Youth Month 2017 provides the perfect catalyst for continued discussion surrounding the implementation of a Federal Youth Policy in the twin-island federation”

“Efforts of mainstreaming youth in national development are of key importance to ensuring the holistic and inclusive development of any nation. Further, it is our hope that this celebration of Youth Month will provide the young people with an amplified voice and we look forward to a St. Kitts and Nevis which ensures that young persons are able to access and benefit from equal opportunities in all sectors of economic, political and social life.” Boswell added.

Moreover, we also note the contributions on the global scale of many young Kittitians, including Mr. Trevis Belle, a 2016 recipient of the Queen’s Young Leader Award for the work of his organization, Making a Difference Everywhere (MADE) and Ms. Joy Napier, a CARICOM Youth Ambassador for St. Kitts and Nevis and One Young World Ambassador. We salute their efforts and hope that they will continue to be shining beacons of the infinite possibilities that exist for their countrymen and women.

“We reiterate our unreserved support for comprehensive youth-focused development within St. Kitts and Nevis and encourage all youth-led initiatives geared towards this end during Youth Month and beyond. We encourage youth from across St. Kitts and Nevis to seek out the opportunities where they exist and put their best foot forward towards their betterment and the country.” Boswell ended.

The CYC is a youth-led organisation which aims to advance the youth development agenda; and to ensure young people are agents of change promoting a vibrant, effective, and prosperous Commonwealth in the 21st century and beyond. The nine-person executive is responsible for advocating on behalf of the over 1.2 billion young people on issues such as employment, health and climate change, and encouraging youth-led action on development challenges throughout the Commonwealth.