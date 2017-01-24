Please be advised that the Department of Community Development will be introducing Sewing Classes in the Albertha Payne Community Centre at Bath Village. The classes commence on Monday, February 6th, 2017, 4:30 p.m. and continues over twelve weeks period.

Application forms are available at the Community Development Department. Interested persons are kindly asked to complete and submit registration forms along with a small registration fee of $25.00 by Wednesday, February 1st, 2016. For further information please contact the Department at 469-5521 Ext: 2185/2184. .