Conaree blitz Cayon, Village, St. Thomas/Trinity, St. Pauls and Newtown pick up points

Football fans got a real treat Sunday night at the Warner Park in a pulsating encounter between Sol Island Auto Supplies Conaree F.C. and defending National Bank Premier League champions Flow 4G Cayon Rockets. Conaree prevailed 4-2 in a goal fest that started from the opening whistle. It took just the opening minute of the match for Cayon to get on the score sheet from the boot of Carlos Bertie. But a minute later Jean Gardy of Conaree restored parity with a well guided header into the back of the net. Then Conaree went on a roll when Orlando Mitcham scored 17th minutes later in the 19th min of play followed by a stunning strike from Errol O’ Loughlin three minutes later to put Conaree 3-1 up at halftime. As the second half got underway Tijani Fahie extended the lead and piled on misery for Cayon in the 48th minute. Cayon gave themselves a sliver of hope with a headed goal from Carlos Bertie in the 50th minute.

An elated coach Lester Morris of Conaree believed that Conaree wanted to bury the their last two disappointing results in the league and started a high pressing game to put Cayon to the sword. “Exact things that we practice in the week is the same thing that we run (to score first goal),” Coach Morris said. He said he added a young player in the mix, which would have made it difficult for Cayon to figure out his team’s tactic. “Cayon basically not knowing the youngster, not knowing what he is capable of, he was able to hold (the ball) and hit the ball to Irandy, again who is making his debut for the season, who would have whipped a beautiful cross in and Gardy was on the end of it. So that goal would have set the momentum for us,” Coach Morris added.

A dejected Coach George Isaac of Cayon said his team now need to just regain their focus. “We just need some more motivation. We just have to go back to the playing field and make sure that we do the things right and be positive and concentrate and be focused,” Coach Isaac said.

In the day’s other matches Fast Cash Saddlers F.C. went down to Rams Village Superstars 2-0. Travis Somersall scored in the 13th minute and Kimaree Rogers in the 41st minute for the winners. Coach Jeffrey Hazel of Village commented on his team’s performance after the match. “We won the game, of course we need those three points based on where we were in the table. Saddlers is a good team, they have been playing pretty well for the first round thus far so and so we had to make that adjustment mentally. We just wanted our guys to play as disciplined as they can and very, very simple; not to over complicate the game. We did so and we were victorious,” Coach Hazel said.

Meanwhile Coach Kenroy Knibbs of Saddlers believes his team departed from the game plan. “We didn’t really play to our game plan in the first half of the game and that’s where the game cost us. In the first half we didn’t close down the other team as much as we should do in midfield. We gave them too much room to play and that is where the game cost us the game,” the Saddlers coach said.

Below are results of the other matches played this weekend:

St. Thomas/ Trinity Utd 4 – 0 Elco Limited St. Peters

SCORING FOR STRIKERS

Dakeem Esdaille 24th min

Jael Gumbs 45th min

Kenrick Phillip 50th min

Nequan Browne 83rd min

On Saturday, WINNER’S CIRCLE NEWTOWN 3 – 0 T.G.E DIEPPE BAY EAGLES

SCORING FOR NEWTOWN

Tijaun Isaac 36th min

Imron Ponteen struck twice 77th & 84th min

YELLOW CARD

Kishorn Warde (Dieppe bay) 48th min

OFFICIALS: Trevester Richards, Garfield Virgo, Elisa Claxton & Jermaine Wickham

RA: Malcolm Ramsey

GC: Marcia Francis

MATCH #2

S.L. HORSFORDS ST.PAULS 2 – 1 H.E. GARDEN HOTSPURS

SCORING FOR SPURS

Steve Archibald 1st min

SCORING FOR ST. PAULS

Petrez Williams 22nd min

Kendale Liburd 29th min