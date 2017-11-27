CONCACAF Caribbean Womens U-20 Qualifiers Played Sunday 26th November 2017 AT WARNER PARK STADIUM

HAITI U -20 FEMALES 4 – 1 DOMINICAN REPUBLIC U-20 FEMALES

SCORING FOR HAITI

Nerilla Mondesir 40th min

Daniele Etienne struck twice 60th & 81st min

Melchie Dumonay 90th min

SCORING FOR DOM.REP.

Alyssa Jazmin 45th min

*** OFFICIALS: Crystal Sobers (TRI); Princess Browne (Jam); Shannon Gibson (Brb); Maurees Skeete (Guy)

RA: Mirna Guerra (Pan)

MC: Yolanda Camacho

GC: Gwendolyn Salmon

MATCH #2

ST.KITTS & NEVIS U-20 FEMALES 0 – 9 JAMAICA U-20 FEMALES

SCORING FOR JAMAICA

Shayla Smart struck twice 8th, & 83rd min

Jody Brown struck twice 9th & 79th min

Marlee Fray hat trick 51st, 73rd 88th min

Jadyn Matthews 58th min

Alufoloshade Adomoluken (pk) 71st min

YELLOW CARD

Juniequa Matthew (skn) 70th min

*** OFFICIALS: Iola Simmons (Atg); Lidia Ayala (Sal); Mijensa Rensch (Sur); Karen Abt (USA)

RA: Isabel Tovar (mex)

MC: Sharon O’Brien

GC: Patrick Massenat

FINAL STANDINGS

JAMAICA – 9 PTS

HAITI- 6 PTS

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC – 3PTS

ST.KITTS AND NEVIS – 0 PTS

*** JAMAICA and HAITI advance to CONCACAF U-20 WOMENS CHAMPIONSHIP IN TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO FEBRUARY 2018.

SKNFA MATCHES PLAYED OVER LAST WEEKEND

ATIBA HARRIS U- 15 YOUTH LEAGUE

AT ST.PETERS

VILLAGE 7 – 0 BATH UTD

SCORING FOR VILLAGE

Tyreek Queeley struck twice 4th, 38th min

Trevaughn Liburd 13th min

Jerome Patrick struck twice 25th, 28th

Azande Richardson 47th min

Raceem Thomas 57th min

*** Officials were Elisa Claxton, Tahirah Dore & Lejourn Thompson

PETERS 4 – 3 MOLYNEAUX

SCORING FOR ST.PETERS

Lardi Rawlins 49th min

Deshawn Collins hat trick 7th, 63rd & 89th min

SCORING FOR MOLYNEAUX

Kervon Wattley 35th min

Tyrique Davis twice 14th, 88th min

YELLOW CARDS

Deshawn Collins (st.peters) 49th min

Lardi Rawlins (st.peters) 65th min

Elandre Richards (st.peters) 75th min

Tahjrique Maynard (st.peters) 84th min

*** Officials were Zoend Browne, Elisa Claxton,Yushika Hanley & Tahirah Dore

AT CAYON

CAYON VS SADDLERS

** Saddlers did not show up for their match.

*** Official was Caldon Duncan

AT VERCHILDS

STRIKERS VS NEWTOWN

*** Newtown did not show up.

*** Officials were Len Harris, Delandra Levine and Tyquan Rogers

DIVISION 1 MATCHES

AT CONAREE PLAYING FIELD

CONAREE FIREBALLS 2 – 4 MANTAB FC

SCORING FOR MANTAB

Jermaine Carey 20th min

Sylvester Alexander 55th, 68th min

Eversley Davis 72nd

SCORING FOR FIREBALLS

Delroy Arthurton 84th min

Cordel Hanley 85th min

YELLOW CARDS

Metry Jones (fireballs) 38th min

Idee Caines (fireballs) 39th min

Eversley Davis (mantab) 43rd min

Nigel Browne (mantab) 53rd min

Charles Carey (mantab) 64th min

RED CARD

Dulani Carey (mantab) 59th min

*** Officials were Caldon Duncan, Delroy Jeffers & Jason A Rouse

AT OTTLEYS

LODGE PATRIOTS VS BATH UTD

*** Bath Utd did not show up.

** Officials were Reginald Gumbs, Kenni Martin & Florencetine Morton

AT BATH PLAYING FIELD

HARD TIMES 1 – 2 OLD ROAD UNITED JETS

SCORING FOR OLD ROAD

Azeem James 25th min

Tiquanny Williams 83rd min

SCORING FOR HARDTIMES

Sean Hanley 64th min

YELLOW CARDS

Kyjarno Hamilton (hard times) 85th min

Quannel Williams (old road) 90th min

** OFFICIALS were Jermaine Wickham, Jason Audain & Saskiya Parris