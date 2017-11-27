CONCACAF Caribbean Womens U-20 Qualifiers Played Sunday 26th November 2017 AT WARNER PARK STADIUM

HAITI U -20 FEMALES 4 – 1 DOMINICAN REPUBLIC U-20 FEMALES
SCORING FOR HAITI
Nerilla Mondesir 40th min
Daniele Etienne struck twice 60th & 81st min
Melchie Dumonay 90th min
SCORING FOR DOM.REP.
Alyssa Jazmin 45th min
*** OFFICIALS: Crystal Sobers (TRI); Princess Browne (Jam); Shannon Gibson (Brb); Maurees Skeete (Guy)
RA: Mirna Guerra (Pan)
MC: Yolanda Camacho
GC: Gwendolyn Salmon
MATCH #2
ST.KITTS & NEVIS U-20 FEMALES 0 – 9 JAMAICA U-20 FEMALES
SCORING FOR JAMAICA
Shayla Smart struck twice 8th, & 83rd min
Jody Brown struck twice 9th & 79th min
Marlee Fray hat trick 51st, 73rd 88th min
Jadyn Matthews 58th min
Alufoloshade Adomoluken (pk) 71st min
YELLOW CARD
Juniequa Matthew (skn) 70th min
*** OFFICIALS: Iola Simmons (Atg); Lidia Ayala (Sal); Mijensa Rensch (Sur); Karen Abt (USA)
RA: Isabel Tovar (mex)
MC: Sharon O’Brien
GC: Patrick Massenat
FINAL STANDINGS
JAMAICA – 9 PTS
HAITI- 6 PTS
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC – 3PTS
ST.KITTS AND NEVIS – 0 PTS
*** JAMAICA and HAITI advance to CONCACAF U-20 WOMENS CHAMPIONSHIP IN TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO FEBRUARY 2018.
SKNFA MATCHES PLAYED OVER LAST WEEKEND
ATIBA HARRIS U- 15 YOUTH LEAGUE
AT ST.PETERS
VILLAGE 7 – 0 BATH UTD
SCORING FOR VILLAGE
Tyreek Queeley struck twice 4th, 38th min
Trevaughn Liburd 13th min
Jerome Patrick struck twice 25th, 28th
Azande Richardson 47th min
Raceem Thomas 57th min
*** Officials were Elisa Claxton, Tahirah Dore & Lejourn Thompson
- PETERS 4 – 3 MOLYNEAUX
SCORING FOR ST.PETERS
Lardi Rawlins 49th min
Deshawn Collins hat trick 7th, 63rd & 89th min
SCORING FOR MOLYNEAUX
Kervon Wattley 35th min
Tyrique Davis twice 14th, 88th min
YELLOW CARDS
Deshawn Collins (st.peters) 49th min
Lardi Rawlins (st.peters) 65th min
Elandre Richards (st.peters) 75th min
Tahjrique Maynard (st.peters) 84th min
*** Officials were Zoend Browne, Elisa Claxton,Yushika Hanley & Tahirah Dore
AT CAYON
CAYON VS SADDLERS
** Saddlers did not show up for their match.
*** Official was Caldon Duncan
AT VERCHILDS
STRIKERS VS NEWTOWN
*** Newtown did not show up.
*** Officials were Len Harris, Delandra Levine and Tyquan Rogers
DIVISION 1 MATCHES
AT CONAREE PLAYING FIELD
CONAREE FIREBALLS 2 – 4 MANTAB FC
SCORING FOR MANTAB
Jermaine Carey 20th min
Sylvester Alexander 55th, 68th min
Eversley Davis 72nd
SCORING FOR FIREBALLS
Delroy Arthurton 84th min
Cordel Hanley 85th min
YELLOW CARDS
Metry Jones (fireballs) 38th min
Idee Caines (fireballs) 39th min
Eversley Davis (mantab) 43rd min
Nigel Browne (mantab) 53rd min
Charles Carey (mantab) 64th min
RED CARD
Dulani Carey (mantab) 59th min
*** Officials were Caldon Duncan, Delroy Jeffers & Jason A Rouse
AT OTTLEYS
LODGE PATRIOTS VS BATH UTD
*** Bath Utd did not show up.
** Officials were Reginald Gumbs, Kenni Martin & Florencetine Morton
AT BATH PLAYING FIELD
HARD TIMES 1 – 2 OLD ROAD UNITED JETS
SCORING FOR OLD ROAD
Azeem James 25th min
Tiquanny Williams 83rd min
SCORING FOR HARDTIMES
Sean Hanley 64th min
YELLOW CARDS
Kyjarno Hamilton (hard times) 85th min
Quannel Williams (old road) 90th min
** OFFICIALS were Jermaine Wickham, Jason Audain & Saskiya Parris