CONFIRMED: Body Identified as that of Missing Teen  

According to the official Press Release sent out by the Media Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, the body discovered earlier today is that 17-year-old Leanna Napoleon. Napoleon was reported missing after being last seen on Monday, May 08, 2017.

A shallow grave was discovered on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 in the Olivees area and one person is currently in police custody assisting with the investigation.

Commissioner of Police Mr. Ian M. Queeley said, “this is not the outcome we were hoping for, our hearts go out to the family and friends of Leanna Napoleon. We hope that the family can begin the healing process and find some closure. As Commissioner, I ask the general public to be sensitive and keep the family in their thoughts and prayers.”

The Police continue to solicit the assistance of the Public in this and all investigations and persons with information are encouraged to pass the information to the Police by calling any Police Station, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477(TIPS) or by using the SKN Crime Reporter App on their Smartphone.