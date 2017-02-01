BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, February 1st, 2017 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Residents of West Basseterre are singing the praises of the Team Unity Government for delivering on its promise of upgrading the sporting facility in Boyd’s Village.

After falling into a state of disrepair, the Boyd’s Sporting Facility, under the leadership of the Team Unity Government, is currently undertaking work that will see the installation of lights, fencing, a new basketball court, a kids’ zone and a jogging path.

On Tuesday, January 31, 2017, Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, and Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Shawn Richards, toured the facility to get a first-hand look at the work completed to date.

Accompanying them on that tour was Senator in the National Assembly, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, a resident of West Basseterre.

Giving brief remarks, Senator Byron-Nisbett thanked the government for acting on its promise in such a short period of time and noted that the new facility can significantly improve the development of sports in the area.

“I am absolutely delighted that now the people of Boyd’s are able to have the recreational facility, which they have been asking for for a very long time. Having a football field, and I’m hoping eventually we would also see a football team entering from the Boyd’s area into the big leagues, so I’m very sure they would be happy that they have this now. Added to that, you have the basketball court so again another possibility for there to be a big team out of Boyd’s taking part in the national league also at that level,” Senator Byron-Nisbett said.

The senator implored residents of the area and other users of the facility to care for it, in order to ensure its longevity and continued use for all.

She added, “We should be able to see more young people involved in the community now and I am asking the community at large to use the facility, take pride in the facility, take care of the facility and make sure that in whatever you do just make sure that the facility is at your heart and that you know that at the end of the day it is yours to use and whatever you choose to do with it, you take care of it. As usual, I would like to say that the government provides us with the facilities and services that we need, it’s just for us now to determine as a community how we are going to use it and the respect by which we will be using the facilities and so I would like to thank the deputy prime minister and the prime minister and the Unity Government for bringing this facility to light.”

Another resident of West Basseterre, Damien Weekes, was also on hand during the tour of the facility on Tuesday. He commended the government for its vision in going beyond just another sporting facility by incorporating a kids’ area and jogging path for the benefit of all residents.

“We have been asking for this field for quite some time and it is good to see that we would be getting a complete, complete facility in terms of recreation for the child’s park, the basketball court and the fencing,” Weekes added. “It is something that has been plaguing the community for quite some time and we just want the people to appreciate it, accept it and just use it to the best of their abilities because there’s a lot more in store for the community of West Basseterre and constituency number three from the Team Unity Government.”

Wendell “Mr. Politics” Dorsett is a well-known contributor to local radio programmes in St. Kitts. After visiting the playing field, he spoke of the significant role it can play in community development, particularly as it relates to the students of the Bronte Welsh Primary School.

He said, “Over the years, the school has a small little playground down there and I don’t think that that is big enough to hold them. Sometimes they kick the ball and the ball goes out into the road and it is dangerous for them and I think that the playground is here (to use) where nothing will disturb them and I think that the Unity Government is trying their endeavor best do to what they can do for the ordinary man in this country, so we want to thank them again.”

The lighting at the football field and erection of the backboards on the basketball poles are expected to be completed this week.

According to Minister of Sports, the Honourable Shawn Richards, the children’s play area will be completed within the first four to six months of 2017.