CONSULTANCY SERVICES for the development of a monitoring and evaluation system inclusive of a tracer study for TVET graduates.

REQUEST FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis (GOSKN)has received financing from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) in an amount equivalent to US$ 8mn towards the cost of TVET Enhancement Project and intends to apply a portion of the proceeds of this financing to eligible payments under a contract for which this invitation is issued. Payments by CDB will be made only at the request of GOSKNand upon approval by CDB, and will be subject in all respects to the terms and conditions of the Financing Agreement. The Financing Agreement prohibits withdrawal from the financing account for the purpose of any payment to persons or entities, or for any import of goods, if such payment or import, to the knowledge of CDB, is prohibited by a decision of the United Nations Security Council taken under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations. No party other than GOSKNshall derive any rights from the Financing Agreement or have any claim to the proceeds of the Financing.

The Ministry of Education (MOE), the Executing Agency, now wishes to procure consultancy services for the development of a monitoring and evaluation system inclusive of a tracer study.

The objective of the consultancy isto assist the TVET Council and Secretariat with the development and implementation of a Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) framework and an Online Management Information System (MIS), inclusive of a Tracer study of TVET graduates, to support its coordination and management of TVET in SKN. Further details can be made available via a Terms of Reference, upon request. The duration of the assignment is expected to be for a maximum of 48 days over a nine-month period.

MOEnow invites interested eligible consulting firms to submit Expressions of Interest for the provision of these consultancy services.

Consultants shall be eligible to participate if:

in the case of a body corporate, it is legally incorporated or otherwise organised in an eligible country, has its principal place of business in an eligible country and is more than 50 per cent beneficially owned by citizen(s) and/or bona fide resident(s) of eligible country(ies) or by a body(ies) corporate meeting these requirements;

in the case of unincorporated firms, the persons are citizens or bona fide residents of an eligible country; and

in all cases, the consultant has no arrangement and undertakes not to make any arrangements, whereby any substantial part of the net profits or other tangible benefits of the contract will accrue or be paid to a person not a citizen or bona fide resident of an eligible country.

Eligible countries are member countries of CDB

The attention of interested Consultants is drawn to paragraph 1.9 of CDB’s Guidelines for the Selection and Engagement of Consultants (2011), setting forth CDB’s policy on conflict of interest.

In the assessment of submissions, consideration will be given to technical competence, qualifications and experience, local and regional experience on similar assignments, financial capability and existing commitments. All information must be submitted in English. Further information may be obtained from the first address below between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

One (1) origin and three (3) hard copies of the Expressions of Interest must be received at the first address below no later than 4:00 p.m. on October 16,2017 and one hard copy must be sent simultaneously to CDB at the secondaddress below. The sealed envelope containing each submission should include the name and address of the applicant and shall be clearly marked “Expression of Interest – Consultancy Services forthe Development of a Monitoring and Evaluation System, Inclusive of a Tracer Study”.

The selection method shall be Consultants’ Qualifications selection. Therefore, following the assessment of submissions, firms shall be assessed and compared, and the best qualified and experienced firm shall be selected. Only the selected firm shall be asked to submit a combined technical and financial proposal and, if such proposal is responsive and acceptable, be invited to negotiate a contract. GOSKNreserves the right to accept or reject late applications or to cancel the present invitation partially or in its entirety. It will not be bound to assign any reason for not selecting any applicant and will not defray any costs incurred by any applicant in the preparation and submission of Expressions of Interest